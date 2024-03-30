This '90s Medical Series With Multiple NCIS Stars Is Almost Impossible To Watch
Before the One Chicago franchise had several series running concurrently with "Chicago" in their names, there was "Chicago Hope" on CBS. The show remains one of the most binge-worthy medical shows of all time, following various medical professionals as they try to save lives. Looking back on the show today, which ran from 1994 to 2000, it's honestly surprising how much talent existed in the cast, including a bevy of future "NCIS" stars.
Both Mark Harmon and Rocky Carroll joined the main cast starting on Season 3, playing Jack McNeil and Keith Wilkes, respectively. Harmon later became the "NCIS" lead, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, before leaving the procedural on Season 19. Meanwhile, Carroll joined the "NCIS" cast on Season 5. "Chicago Hope" also saw Lauren Holly play Jeremy Hanlon for its 6th and final season before she portrayed Jenny Shepard in a recurring capacity on "NCIS." Sadly, any "NCIS" fans hoping to see these actors in some earlier roles will be disappointed to hear that "Chicago Hope" isn't streaming anywhere at the time of writing.
Seeing as "Chicago Hope" aired on CBS in the 1990s, one would surmise it would be made available on Paramount+. Sadly, it's nowhere to be found on that platform or anywhere else. Outside of looking up grainy clips on YouTube, "Chicago Hope" is a piece of media getting increasingly tough to track down.
Music licensing rights have doomed Chicago Hope to obscurity
"Chicago Hope" ran for six seasons, so while it may not have been an "E.R."-level hit, it must have a fanbase somewhere who would want to stream the David E. Kelley-created series. One prescient 2018 post on X (formerly Twitter) from @tosyandcosh even states, "I see you ER, but when are we getting Chicago Hope streaming?!?!" It appears the reason for the show's notable absence on any streaming platform comes down to the bane of many series' existences — music licensing rights.
The "Dawson's Creek" theme song had a problem with rights, forcing Netflix to use another tune until it could sort out the rights to use Paula Cole's iconic "I Don't Want to Wait." Similar issues plague many shows, including "Chicago Hope." In fact, the medical drama finds itself in a real pickle because Dr. Jeffrey Geiger (Mandy Patinkin) would often sing show tunes while performing surgeries. Any streaming service would also need to license those songs, and as of the moment, it would appear no one wants to pony up the dough.
It's even tough to find physical copies of "Chicago Hope." Amazon has them available, but they're not compatible with DVD players used in the United States. Despite winning seven Emmys and running for a good length of time, "Chicago Hope" hasn't exactly remained prevalent in the zeitgeist since it ended in 2000. Therefore, anyone wanting to check out a younger Mark Harmon will have to look elsewhere.