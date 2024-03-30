This '90s Medical Series With Multiple NCIS Stars Is Almost Impossible To Watch

Before the One Chicago franchise had several series running concurrently with "Chicago" in their names, there was "Chicago Hope" on CBS. The show remains one of the most binge-worthy medical shows of all time, following various medical professionals as they try to save lives. Looking back on the show today, which ran from 1994 to 2000, it's honestly surprising how much talent existed in the cast, including a bevy of future "NCIS" stars.

Both Mark Harmon and Rocky Carroll joined the main cast starting on Season 3, playing Jack McNeil and Keith Wilkes, respectively. Harmon later became the "NCIS" lead, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, before leaving the procedural on Season 19. Meanwhile, Carroll joined the "NCIS" cast on Season 5. "Chicago Hope" also saw Lauren Holly play Jeremy Hanlon for its 6th and final season before she portrayed Jenny Shepard in a recurring capacity on "NCIS." Sadly, any "NCIS" fans hoping to see these actors in some earlier roles will be disappointed to hear that "Chicago Hope" isn't streaming anywhere at the time of writing.

Seeing as "Chicago Hope" aired on CBS in the 1990s, one would surmise it would be made available on Paramount+. Sadly, it's nowhere to be found on that platform or anywhere else. Outside of looking up grainy clips on YouTube, "Chicago Hope" is a piece of media getting increasingly tough to track down.