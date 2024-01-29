The Dawson's Creek Theme Song Has A Tragic Problem - But Paula Cole Has A Solution

With the right tone and theme, a TV show can become inseparable from its opening song. It's impossible to listen to "I'll Be There for You" and not think of "Friends." The same could be said of the theme song of one of the best teen TV shows from the '00s, "Dawson's Creek" — "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole. The singer-songwriter has a special message for everyone thinking of using that song on social media.

Cole posted a TikTok informing everyone that she doesn't actually own the masters to the original recording of "I Don't Want to Wait." As such, she doesn't get any money when that version is played. She explains, "I don't see anything from the master use of the song, so I re-recorded it and in 2016 put out my version." People can tell which one is the re-recorded track because it's titled "I Don't Want to Wait (Artist's 20th Anniversary Edition)."

It makes sense for Cole to get this message out over TikTok because users will often make videos with songs playing throughout. Musicians do make money (albeit very little) when their songs are used on TikTok, so it's understandable Cole would want to direct people toward the variant that allows her to benefit from her work.