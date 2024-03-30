Rings Of Power Broke Silence With A Cryptic Twitter Post - Here's What It Could Mean

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" steadily dropped out of the conversation ever since Season 1 wrapped up in October 2022, leaving fans wondering who the Stranger is, what will happen in Númenor, and of course, when the other Rings of Power will show up. Since then, there have been a few casting announcements with a big batch of new names joining the show, including Tanya Moodies and Ciarán Hinds. As the months have dragged on, though, the buzz has died down. Fans have contented themselves with outlying announcements, like the news that Season 3 of "The Rings of Power" is already greenlit, and the occasional rumor (although apparently, Amazon Studios has even been messing with those).

The oddest thing has been how quiet the show's social channels have been. Heading into March 2024, the latest post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was a repost from the previous August. Its Instagram feed had been quiet since July. Then, @LOTRonPrime and other official channels suddenly broke the silence on March 25.

Why that day? Because March 25 is Tolkien Reading Day. That date also coincides with the day in Middle-earth when Gollum and the One Ring tumble into the fires of Mount Doom, and, consequentially, it is also the date of the New Gondrian New Year. In the words of Gandalf in "The Return of the King" book, "In Gondor the New Year will always now begin upon the twenty-fifth of March when Sauron fell."

The X post read, "Tolkien's words continue to inspire. #TolkienReadingDay" and included three images with quotes from Tolkien. It was a fun nod to the fandom, but on closer look, the passages selected also seem to hint at what's to come in Season 2.