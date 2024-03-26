A Beloved 2000s Detective TV Series Is Sitting High On Netflix's Top Charts

Much has been made of the second life that "Suits" got on Netflix in 2023. The legal drama had been off the air for years when it became a smash streaming hit, and though it ran for nine seasons at USA, it was never exactly the biggest show on television. "Suits" was well-received, but it was no critical darling. It never won an Emmy, nor was it even nominated. In so many ways, it was the platonic network drama of its era — pretty, decently written, and popular enough to earn a long life, but nothing that would shake the foundations of the entertainment industry. It was no "Sopranos," no "Mad Men," no "Breaking Bad." Eventually, "Suits" was canceled, and the world moved on.

And then, suddenly, it was the biggest show in the world, years after it had never been. "Monk" isn't having quite that same level of cultural impact, but its similar success on Netflix suggests the same ideas. As streaming platforms keep competing to produce original content and TV budgets balloon, things have gotten top-heavy. Where in the past you got 16 or 22 episodes of a show every year, you now might get eight episodes every two years. The binging model that propelled Netflix to success struggles against the company's own lofty production model. But a procedural series that's easy to watch and already has over 100 episodes from a decade ago? That's a cheap hit.

It remains to be seen if this change in perspective will have any lasting effects, other than the upcoming "Suits" spin-off series. For now, the eight-episode streaming season remains the norm, but all things inevitably come to an end.