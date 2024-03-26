A Huge 2019 Comic Book Movie Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

2019 was a banner year for the superhero movie genre. From the incredible blockbuster success of "Avengers: Endgame" to "Joker" becoming a critical darling at the Academy Awards, enthusiasm for comic book adaptations was at an all-time high. Then ... there was "Hellboy."

The reboot of the beloved duology directed by Guillermo del Toro failed to make much of an impression, only grossing a pitiful $55 million worldwide at the box office. Audiences are more willing to give "Hellboy" a shot when it's available on Netflix, as FlixPatrol reports that it broke into the Top 10 Movies list in numerous countries throughout Central and South America starting on March 20.

It may be too late for 2019's "Hellboy" to get a sequel, but at the very least, plenty of people seem to be watching the movie now, maybe as a way to merely pass the time. Although the reboot isn't streaming on Netflix in the U.S., 2004's "Hellboy" is offered to the platform's American subscribers until March 31. Perhaps with all the attention the 2019 version is getting around the world, Netflix will decide to expand the film's reach soon.