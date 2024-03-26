A Huge 2019 Comic Book Movie Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix
2019 was a banner year for the superhero movie genre. From the incredible blockbuster success of "Avengers: Endgame" to "Joker" becoming a critical darling at the Academy Awards, enthusiasm for comic book adaptations was at an all-time high. Then ... there was "Hellboy."
The reboot of the beloved duology directed by Guillermo del Toro failed to make much of an impression, only grossing a pitiful $55 million worldwide at the box office. Audiences are more willing to give "Hellboy" a shot when it's available on Netflix, as FlixPatrol reports that it broke into the Top 10 Movies list in numerous countries throughout Central and South America starting on March 20.
It may be too late for 2019's "Hellboy" to get a sequel, but at the very least, plenty of people seem to be watching the movie now, maybe as a way to merely pass the time. Although the reboot isn't streaming on Netflix in the U.S., 2004's "Hellboy" is offered to the platform's American subscribers until March 31. Perhaps with all the attention the 2019 version is getting around the world, Netflix will decide to expand the film's reach soon.
Critics weren't kind to 2019's Hellboy
There's quite a lot that went wrong with 2019's "Hellboy." From a lackluster trailer to having to fill the iconic Guillermo del Toro's shoes, the film faced an uphill battle. When it finally came out, the audience's trepidations were proven correct, as critics eviscerated the new take on the comic book character, which sees David Harbour embody the titular demon. With 224 professional reviews being counted, the movie sits at a horrendous 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviewers, including Chandler Levack of Globe and Mail, didn't mince words: "Watching Hellboy is my new personal idea of hell."
A common thread among reviews is that "Hellboy" throws everything at the wall, becoming all sound and fury signifying nothing. That's basically what Katie Walsh of The Chicago Tribune had to say: "This all hurtles at a relentless, unforgiving pace, glued together with many, many crunchy guitar licks. You don't so much as watch this movie as submit to being pummeled by it." Even the occasional praise typically gets subjected to a declaration of how bad the film is overall. Take this review from Kim Newman of Sight & Sound: "A film this crowded has to have some pleasures, but they mostly come in incidental details of art direction, mythological footnote or British character acting."
It's unclear if people watching "Hellboy" now on Netflix feel the same way as critics or if the flop is due for a reevaluation. To his credit, David Harbour knows exactly why his film tanked, and the reason largely involved following up on the del Toro movies. Fortunately, one bad Hellboy movie isn't the end of the world.