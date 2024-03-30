Star Wars: How Many People Died On The Death Star In A New Hope?

Yoda may not want to judge people by their size, but there are certain scenarios where quantity matters. One of those is casualties — and the "Star Wars" universe is filled with high-volume kill counts, including the destruction of the Death Star. This happens twice, via "A New Hope" and "The Return of the Jedi." While the second Death Star is only partially built when it goes down, in "A New Hope," we get a completed and fully operational Death Star. When the space station explodes in the rapturous closing minutes of the movie, it may leave the Rebel Alliance all smiles, but it begs the question: How many people go down with the oversized peashooter?

According to Brad Burnie writing for Starships.com, the official number of casualties with Death Star 1.0 stands at 1,565,231. It's worth pointing out that the destruction of the Death Star is one of the highest death rates you can find on the silver screen. It's not the biggest one of all, though. Thanos' snap in "Avengers: Infinity War," for instance, instantly wipes out half of life in the galaxy (and killed the MCU, to boot). Of course, everyone comes back. Still, there are plenty of other less fortunate examples. One of these is early in the popular space comedy classic "Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy" when several billion humans are snuffed out in an instant. Earlier in "A New Hope," the planet of Alderaan's destruction is a bloody and sobering moment, too. Still, it doesn't change the fact that when Death Star 1.0 bites the dust, a heck of a lot of people die all at once.