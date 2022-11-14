Margot Robbie Has Jumped Ship On A Pirates Of The Caribbean Sequel

Earlier this year, in May 2022, "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times (via Variety), "Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without." Bruckheimer was then asked to address the elephant in the room, Johnny Depp, who was going through a very public court ordeal, and whether or not he would be returning to the franchise. Bruckheimer answered, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

However, it seems like Disney may have decided to go with the other aforementioned script from Bruckheimer's earlier statement. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie clarified the current status of her "Pirates" film and said, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

In other words, it seems like Disney is no longer pursuing a Robbie-led version of "Pirates," and chances are that the next film will probably be featuring Depp, who has survived this year's court circus relatively unscathed. Still, it would have been interesting to see how Robbie would have approached the role since fans have already gotten a chance to see her play an erratic and colorful character.