Austin Butler Cast As X-Men's Gambit In Marvel Fanart That Will Charge You Up

From Memphis to Arrakis, Austin Butler's name is only getting bigger with each consistently praised performance he's turning out. With this in mind, it would hardly be a surprise if Marvel Studios came calling for him to become a part of their ever-expanding universe. Whether he's had a call yet or not, though, it seems fans have already settled on the perfect pick for his role. Concept artist Subi Özil on Instagram planted Butler in the iconic trench coat and headpiece of Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit from the X-Men.

Wrapped up in a flame-like aura surrounded by his signature weapons of choice, a deck of playing cards, Butler certainly looks the part to take on Rogue's lovestruck Swamp Rat and member of the Thieves Guild. The design was part of Subi Ozil's ongoing series of assigning "X-Men" characters to some famous faces, nailing precisely what they were after. "Continuing the X-Men series with @austinbutler as Gambit. Really happy with the way this turned out," they wrote with the post, gaining praise from fans in the process.

It certainly feels like a good fit for Butler and one that, if the fans were loud enough about, could result better than the other character that the "Dune" star was rumored to be after. Long before his knife chipped and shattered in "Dune: Part Two," Austin Butler was among many eyeing the role of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie.