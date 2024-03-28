Is There A New Young Sheldon Episode On Tonight? (March 28, 2024)

Season 7 is the shortest season of "Young Sheldon," coming in at just 14 episodes. During the first five episodes, which have already aired, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mary (Zoe Perry) returned from their summer in Germany, while the rest of the Cooper family dealt with the aftermath of the tornado in the sixth season finale. The remaining nine episodes will tie up some loose ends for the Coopers and address the impending death of George Sr. (Lance Barber).

The next episode to air on April 4 is Episode 6, titled "Baptists, Catholics, and an Attempted Drowning," which signals wedding bells for Georgie and Mandy (Montana Jordan and Emily Osment). However, plans for their upcoming nuptials won't be without drama. "Georgie and Mandy's wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy's mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle," the official synopsis for the episode teases.

After Episode 6, CBS will resume airing "Young Sheldon" weekly. However, the two-week break may also affect the schedule for the remaining episodes. The series is currently set to conclude with a one-hour episode on May 16, but this may be pushed back to accommodate the break. Otherwise, it is likely that two episodes will air back-to-back to get the show back on track for that date. CBS has pulled out all the stops for the series finale of "Young Sheldon," which will see "TBBT" actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles together on screen for the first time in five years.