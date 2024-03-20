The Terrifying Marvel Villain Who Keeps Laughing Over The X-Men '97 Intro

For those who didn't watch "X-Men: The Animated Series" before "X-Men '97," Mister Sinister uses a brainwashed Morph (Ron Rubin) as a pawn to infiltrate the X-Men in Season 2's opening episodes, "'Til Death Do Us Part: Part One" and "'Til Death Do Us Part: Part Two," and two-part finale, "Reunion – Part One" and "Reunion – Part Two." Given his hinted presence, it's fair to say that he could be the primary threat of the all-new series, taking over from Magneto (Matthew Waterson), who's now siding with Cyclops (Ray Chase) and the superteam of mutants.

He might even be set to arrive as early as next week following the cliff-hanger we're left with in "Mutant Liberation Begins." A case of double trouble has been dropped on the doorstep of the Xavier Mansion with the appearance of another woman claiming to be Jean Grey (Catherine Disher). In the comics, Mister Sinister clones the powerful telepath, which suggests the same might be happening here.

It'll also be interesting to see if Mister Sinister's return will impact Morph, who seems to have fully recovered from their ("X-Men '97" has confirmed this returning Marvel mutant as non-binary) ordeal with the legendary villain but might have old wounds reopened if their former master returns. We'll find out when Episode 3 of "X-Men '97" airs on Disney+ next week.