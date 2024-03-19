Do You Need To Watch X-Men: The Animated Series Before X-Men '97?

The first reactions to "X-Men '97" have praised it as a worthwhile follow-up to "X-Men: The Animated Series," but does it serve as a reboot or direct sequel to the beloved '90s cartoon? Marvel is promoting "X-Men '97" as a revival, so fully appreciating it will require viewers to be familiar with everything that came before. Furthermore, the story follows the titular mutants adjusting to life following Professor Xavier's tragic story on "X-Men: The Animated Series," so bygone events have informed the new chapter.

Those who aren't caught up can watch Marvel Entertainment's teaser video, which showcases some of the original show's most iconic moments (including the X-Men's battle against the Sentinels) and their turbulent relationship with Magneto. This further proves that "X-Men '97" acknowledges the past, but the teaser doesn't provide an in-depth overview of the five-season run of "X-Men: The Animated Series," so it might be wise to watch the show before starting the sequel.

"X-Men '97" isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so viewers won't have to know what's happening in that franchise to appreciate the Disney+ series. With that in mind, does "X-Men '97" mark a shift for Marvel's content output?