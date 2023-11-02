The Batman's Penguin Spin-Off Series Suffers Setback

"The Penguin" is taking its sweet time.

Following the release of Matt Reeves' critically-acclaimed "The Batman," Warner Bros. decided to go all-in on the director's grimy and seedy take on Gotham City. While a big-screen sequel is formally in the works, Reeves has big plans for his neo-noir take on The Dark Knight's beloved villains on the small screen. Max and Reeves are set to debut "The Penguin," a spin-off series based on Colin Farrell's nefarious villain of the same name, in late 2024. It was a move that made sense, as Farrell received critical acclaim for his hilarious, Tony Soprano-like turn as Oswald Cobblepot.

A series that immediately had an aura of prestige surrounding it, "The Penguin" quickly became one of the most anticipated DC and Max projects in recent memory. Initially slated to hit the streaming service in the spring of 2024, Max has confirmed that Farrell's solo stint as the Penguin has been pushed later in the year to the fall. Meghan O'Keefe of Decider, who was in attendance at Max's 2024 slate preview, confirmed the delay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

O'Keefe noted that "The Penguin" was pushed to fall 2024 because of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the 2023 WGA stoppage has concluded, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues as of this writing. Production on "The Penguin" was suspended in mid-June, just a little over a month after the WGA strike started.