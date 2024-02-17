Invincible's Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Teases The Comic's Most Disturbing Storyline

Contains potential spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Part 2

The trailer for "Invincible" Season 2, Part 2, is teasing loss, dimension-hopping lunatics, and faces getting smushed into a paste. Same old, same old from Amazon's adaptation of Robert Kirkman's superhero opus, then? With that said, though, one brief appearance of a character from the comic book has sparked concern and anticipation of one of the most unsettling moments in the entire series.

One new superpowered person teased in the trailer is a mysterious Viltrumite seen giving Mark (Steve Yeun) a severe beatdown around Earth. While it's not fully confirmed in the trailer, fans have already deduced that this is a female Viltrumite named Anissa who debuted in "Invincible" #44. In the comics, Anissa is sent to Earth to ensure that Mark is continuing his father's failed mission of infiltrating and taking over the planet for the Viltrum Empire. While there, Anissa suggests procreating with Mark to continue the Viltrumite regime, which he turns down. As a result, she essentially beats Mark into submission, forcing herself on him, and then is revealed later to have had a child from the assault.

It's easily one of the story's most harrowing moments that stays with Mark for some time, even leading to him breaking down in front of his father over what happened. The question is how one of the most traumatic experiences for Mark will be handled, if at all, given how "Invincible" is different from the comics already.