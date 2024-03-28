Gwyneth Paltrow Confirmed That Bill Clinton-Emma Rumor Is Actually True
Gwyneth Paltrow has spilled the tea on a hilarious Bill Clinton rumor. Before she was an Oscar-winning sensation and controversial business mogul, Paltrow was another rising star hoping to find cinematic glory. In 1996, she starred as the titular character in "Emma," a comedic interpretation of Jane Austen's seminal novel. The picture was a breakout hit for Paltrow, solidifying her mark as a leading actress. Former president Bill Clinton didn't seem to think so, however. Appearing on "Hot Ones," Paltrow confirmed the rumor that the 42nd president of the U.S. slept through a White House-exclusive screening of the period flick. "He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is gonna be a real hit movie.' But it was, so f*** you, Bill Clinton!" she told host Sean Evans.
While it must have been disappointing for Paltrow and the rest of the film's creatives to see the most powerful man in the world sleeping through their endeavor, "Emma" was a major hit for the studio. The comedy grossed north of $37 million worldwide, or about $75 million today if adjusted for inflation. Critics were notably impressed with Paltrow, who was effortlessly able to slip into a British accent despite being American. The Washington Post went so far as to label her take on the iconic character a "breakthrough performance." "Emma" eventually paved the way for Paltrow to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Take that, Clinton.
What has Gwyneth Paltrow been up to since Emma?
It's not surprising that Bill Clinton fell asleep through "Emma," a comedic period piece. The former president is a big fan of classic cerebral films like "High Noon" and "Casablanca," so it makes sense that "Emma" wasn't exactly his cup of tea. The film wasn't a major awards contender that season, but it helped boost Gwyneth Paltrow's clout. Shortly after, she would land the leading role in "Shakespeare in Love," which emerged as a box office phenomenon in 1998. For her performance as the charming Viola De Lesseps, Paltrow received the Oscar for best actress. The former president's wife, Hilary Clinton, seemingly loved "Shakespeare in Love," as she congratulated the film's now-maligned producer Harvey Weinstein during a premiere event.
While Clinton would wrap up his second term as president in 2001, Paltrow's star would only grow. That year, she starred in the Jack Black comedy "Shallow Hal" — a role she regrets taking — and Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums." The star's other early career standouts include "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "View from the Top." Things would eventually change when she nabbed the role of Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the "Iron Man" trilogy and a handful of other projects.
The star has since stepped back from the big screen, with Paltrow stating she has no regrets about leaving acting to focus on Goop, her lifestyle brand. However, Paltrow did say that one Marvel star could convince her to return.