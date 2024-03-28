Gwyneth Paltrow Confirmed That Bill Clinton-Emma Rumor Is Actually True

Gwyneth Paltrow has spilled the tea on a hilarious Bill Clinton rumor. Before she was an Oscar-winning sensation and controversial business mogul, Paltrow was another rising star hoping to find cinematic glory. In 1996, she starred as the titular character in "Emma," a comedic interpretation of Jane Austen's seminal novel. The picture was a breakout hit for Paltrow, solidifying her mark as a leading actress. Former president Bill Clinton didn't seem to think so, however. Appearing on "Hot Ones," Paltrow confirmed the rumor that the 42nd president of the U.S. slept through a White House-exclusive screening of the period flick. "He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is gonna be a real hit movie.' But it was, so f*** you, Bill Clinton!" she told host Sean Evans.

While it must have been disappointing for Paltrow and the rest of the film's creatives to see the most powerful man in the world sleeping through their endeavor, "Emma" was a major hit for the studio. The comedy grossed north of $37 million worldwide, or about $75 million today if adjusted for inflation. Critics were notably impressed with Paltrow, who was effortlessly able to slip into a British accent despite being American. The Washington Post went so far as to label her take on the iconic character a "breakthrough performance." "Emma" eventually paved the way for Paltrow to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Take that, Clinton.