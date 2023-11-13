Only One Marvel Star Could Make Gwyneth Paltrow Return To Acting
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has largely stepped away from showbiz since appearing in the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," mainly to devote her time to her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop. However, Paltrow admitted in a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards that she would reconsider a return to acting should a legendary Marvel superhero come calling.
"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment just because of my job," she told ET. Paltrow has previously said she has no regrets about leaving acting for Goop, which she founded and serves as chief executive officer. "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back," she said before adding with a laugh, "You know, to some degree."
The idea of Paltrow returning with Downey became oddly plausible when inside sources told Variety that Disney wants to resurrect two major Marvel heroes for a new Avengers movie: Iron Man (Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Both characters perished in emotional scenes in "Avengers: Endgame."
If Paltrow is serious about Downey being the only actor who could get her back in front of the cameras, then conceivably, fans could see Pepper Potts at least one more time opposite Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego.
Paltrow has appeared in only one major role since Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow, of course, played Pepper Potts in seven MCU movies, beginning with "Iron Man" in 2008 and concluding with "Avengers: Endgame." Since that time, she's only appeared in one major role — one of the stars of the 2019-2020 Netflix series "The Politician."
Apart from that, Paltrow has only had an uncredited voice role in the 2022 drama "She Said" and a voice role in one episode of "American Horror Stories" in 2023.
Fans apparently want to see Pepper return to the MCU for another superhero adventure, as evidenced by an Instagram Q&A with the actor in August (via Variety). A fan asked Paltrow why she stopped doing Marvel projects and asked her if she missed Downey.
Paltrow responded in a humorous fashion, telling the fan, "Oh my god, stop yelling at me! We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died. And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I'm just sitting here."
In addition, Paltrow appeared open to a return to the MCU during a conversation with Scarlett Johansson on her Goop podcast (via Variety), despite her thinking her days of playing Pepper were over. "I mean, I didn't die so they [Marvel] can always ask me," she said.