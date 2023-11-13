Only One Marvel Star Could Make Gwyneth Paltrow Return To Acting

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has largely stepped away from showbiz since appearing in the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," mainly to devote her time to her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop. However, Paltrow admitted in a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards that she would reconsider a return to acting should a legendary Marvel superhero come calling.

"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment just because of my job," she told ET. Paltrow has previously said she has no regrets about leaving acting for Goop, which she founded and serves as chief executive officer. "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back," she said before adding with a laugh, "You know, to some degree."

The idea of Paltrow returning with Downey became oddly plausible when inside sources told Variety that Disney wants to resurrect two major Marvel heroes for a new Avengers movie: Iron Man (Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Both characters perished in emotional scenes in "Avengers: Endgame."

If Paltrow is serious about Downey being the only actor who could get her back in front of the cameras, then conceivably, fans could see Pepper Potts at least one more time opposite Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego.