How To Watch Passion Of The Christ At Home (And Whatever Happened To The Sequel?)

Each year, when Easter arrives, many feel the need to rewatch "The Passion of the Christ." Mel Gibson's faith-based masterpiece maintains an emotional, thought-provoking draw despite (and in many cases because of) the overwhelming and uncomfortable aspects of the subject matter. It's on theme with the season, and it is undoubtedly a well-produced version of the story. But where can you stream it?

"The Passion of the Christ" is available to stream on Plex, Kanopy, and the Family Apple TV Channel. It is also accessible via a subscription to UP Faith & Family Apple TV Channel, while you can watch "La Pasión de Cristo" in Spanish on ViX. As usual, if you want to access the movie via a more mainstream option, you can pay a few bucks (usually around $4) to rent the film on either Apple TV, Google Play Movies, or Vudu.

For many, "The Passion of the Christ" is the definitive cinematic depiction of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The entire movie takes place within a few days and most of it occurs within a single day. On that day, we see Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) captured, questioned, imprisoned, beaten, whipped, and forced to carry his own cross before being nailed to it and hung to die for the sins of all humanity. The depiction is brutal and understandably personal for many viewers. It gives imagery to an aspect of the Christian faith that is often too terrible to even imagine, let alone sit through for over two hours. And yet, it remains appointment viewing for a holiday that centers, for many, on Christ's devastating death and joyous resurrection, both of which are central to the Christian faith.