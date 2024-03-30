Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast As James Bond In 007 Fan Art That Will Leave You Shaken
A brand new piece of "James Bond" fan art imagines Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next generation's 007.
After starring as MI6's top agent for nearly two decades, Daniel Craig retired from James Bond with 2021's "No Time to Die." Now, all eyes are on Eon Productions as fans await news on who will be cast as its world-saving hero. While there have been tons of fan casts thrown around, Taylor-Johnson has reportedly had official meetings to take over the role of James Bond. What's more, the meetings have reportedly gone well, supposedly making him a frontrunner for the iconic role. Now, artist rahalarts has taken to Instagram to share their concept of what the thespian may look like as the superspy, and the resulting image has left 007 fans both shaken and stirred (pun intended).
In the fan art, Taylor-Johnson is seen sitting on a stool, wearing Bond's traditional black tuxedo, and holding a small pistol that has a silencer attached. The art is simple but speaks volumes, showcasing just how great of a choice the actor is for the gig. In the pic, he exudes charisma, swagger, and the type of threatening aura that should lend itself well to a future "James Bond" installment. The Instagram post is littered with comments praising the fan cast, with user @w_i_n_t_e_r__s summarizing the overwhelming feeling shared in other reactions: "Man looking at this pic I think he's perfect as bond." And though it remains to be seen if the star has indeed landed the role, this action movie flop actually proves that Taylor-Johnson is the best James Bond casting choice.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make an amazing James Bond
The fan art from Instagram user @rahalarts confirms that going by appearance alone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a sound and competent choice for James Bond. But the role calls for more than the perfect look, and with Daniel Craig out of the picture, the franchise should seek to reinvent itself into a more charming and less brooding 007. Luckily, Taylor-Johnson's filmography is littered with pics like "The King's Man" and "Tenet" which show off just how damn cool and effective he can be with his words and physicality. He played spies/military men in those pictures, too, proving he has the action hero juice to take on a role like Bond.
Taylor-Johnson has been a popular choice for Bond and fans are genuinely hopeful that the actor ultimately lands the job. "there is no man alive more perfect for the role of james bond than HIM, aaron taylor-johnson," shared @carm4parm on X (formerly, known as Twitter).
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby, who appeared as 007 in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," has also exhibited some enthusiasm for the star taking over the iconic role. According to a report by TMZ, Lazenby believes Taylor-Johnson is a solid choice for Bond, as he has, among other things, what it takes to rock a tux — as evidenced in the fan art above. Should he get the gig, Lazenby says, the young actor should be true to himself and reinvent the role.