Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast As James Bond In 007 Fan Art That Will Leave You Shaken

A brand new piece of "James Bond" fan art imagines Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next generation's 007.

After starring as MI6's top agent for nearly two decades, Daniel Craig retired from James Bond with 2021's "No Time to Die." Now, all eyes are on Eon Productions as fans await news on who will be cast as its world-saving hero. While there have been tons of fan casts thrown around, Taylor-Johnson has reportedly had official meetings to take over the role of James Bond. What's more, the meetings have reportedly gone well, supposedly making him a frontrunner for the iconic role. Now, artist rahalarts has taken to Instagram to share their concept of what the thespian may look like as the superspy, and the resulting image has left 007 fans both shaken and stirred (pun intended).

In the fan art, Taylor-Johnson is seen sitting on a stool, wearing Bond's traditional black tuxedo, and holding a small pistol that has a silencer attached. The art is simple but speaks volumes, showcasing just how great of a choice the actor is for the gig. In the pic, he exudes charisma, swagger, and the type of threatening aura that should lend itself well to a future "James Bond" installment. The Instagram post is littered with comments praising the fan cast, with user @w_i_n_t_e_r__s summarizing the overwhelming feeling shared in other reactions: "Man looking at this pic I think he's perfect as bond." And though it remains to be seen if the star has indeed landed the role, this action movie flop actually proves that Taylor-Johnson is the best James Bond casting choice.