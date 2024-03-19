An Action Movie Flop Proves Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is The Best James Bond Casting Choice

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's performance in a 2022 action flop proves he's the right man to take on the James Bond gig. While a number of fan casts have been thrown around over the years, with the latest rumors claiming that producers of the "Bond" franchise have roped Taylor-Johnson in as Daniel Craig's 007 successor. Though nothing has been confirmed, the British actor is the perfect superstar for the MI6 gig, checking all the right boxes on the list. While some fans may feel mixed by the potential casting, Taylor-Johnson's performance in "Bullet Train" confirms he's an extremely sound choice to usher in a new era of Bond.

Back in 2022, director David Leitch roped Taylor-Johnson in for his star-studded action-comedy "Bullet Train." In the flick, Taylor-Johnson stars as the elusive, charming, but hard-boiled assassin Tangerine, who pairs up with his brother Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) for a mission involving a Russian criminal (Michael Shannon). Strictly a supporting role, the actor was singled out for his charismatic take on Tangerine by several critics, including Looper's own Alistair Ryder in his review of "Bullet Train." The film ultimately emerged as a critical flop — it has a mediocre 54% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but his performance in "Bullet Train" was so beloved that Taylor-Johnson landed his latest Marvel role because of it.

Taylor-Johnson's performance in the Leitch flick was pretty much an audition for his hypothetical James Bond casting. As Tangerine, the actor excelled in various action sequences, especially when he had to get up close and personal with his adversaries. Beyond that, the actor stood out for his magnetism and ability to woo, a key tool in Bond's persuasive arsenal. It also helps that the British actor absolutely kills it in a suit.