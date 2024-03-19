An Action Movie Flop Proves Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is The Best James Bond Casting Choice
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's performance in a 2022 action flop proves he's the right man to take on the James Bond gig. While a number of fan casts have been thrown around over the years, with the latest rumors claiming that producers of the "Bond" franchise have roped Taylor-Johnson in as Daniel Craig's 007 successor. Though nothing has been confirmed, the British actor is the perfect superstar for the MI6 gig, checking all the right boxes on the list. While some fans may feel mixed by the potential casting, Taylor-Johnson's performance in "Bullet Train" confirms he's an extremely sound choice to usher in a new era of Bond.
Back in 2022, director David Leitch roped Taylor-Johnson in for his star-studded action-comedy "Bullet Train." In the flick, Taylor-Johnson stars as the elusive, charming, but hard-boiled assassin Tangerine, who pairs up with his brother Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) for a mission involving a Russian criminal (Michael Shannon). Strictly a supporting role, the actor was singled out for his charismatic take on Tangerine by several critics, including Looper's own Alistair Ryder in his review of "Bullet Train." The film ultimately emerged as a critical flop — it has a mediocre 54% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but his performance in "Bullet Train" was so beloved that Taylor-Johnson landed his latest Marvel role because of it.
Taylor-Johnson's performance in the Leitch flick was pretty much an audition for his hypothetical James Bond casting. As Tangerine, the actor excelled in various action sequences, especially when he had to get up close and personal with his adversaries. Beyond that, the actor stood out for his magnetism and ability to woo, a key tool in Bond's persuasive arsenal. It also helps that the British actor absolutely kills it in a suit.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be a brilliant James Bond
Aaron Taylor-Johnson hasn't officially been cast as James Bond, but it's the most picture-perfect casting that's possible. With "Bullet Train," Taylor-Johnson was able to step into the shoes of someone as ruthless, charismatic, and daring as 007 — without actually playing the role. As the spy franchise reinvents itself for the 2020s, audiences are eager to see a stylistic 007 who stands apart from the dark and gloomy iteration that Daniel Craig perfected. Bond has always been charming, but the character's humor has been abandoned over the last two decades.
Taylor-Johnson's wit and self-aware dazzle in "Bullet Train" would lend itself well to Bond, especially if Eon Productions is interested in making the character more relevant for chuckle-starved audiences. Beyond laughs, the actor has the physical chops to nail the role — just look at his CV, which includes playing Quicksilver in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and the titular vigilante in "Kick-Ass." Even if this new Bond isn't quippy, audiences can find him playing a military grunt with precision in projects like "Godzilla" and "Tenet."
While Taylor-Johnson isn't exactly a box office powerhouse, he's still an A-lister who has more recognition now than Craig had before he got the Bond gig. The actor has already proven himself by tackling major franchises and is one of the most versatile British thespians working today. For what it's worth, he's been a reported front-runner for the role for months and has been fan cast as the spy countless times. When asked by Numero in March 2024 about the rumors surrounding his (hopeful) gig, the actor offered nothing more than a gracious response. "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment," he said.