UK Trial Rules Kevin Spacey Not Guilty Of Nine Charges Of Sexual Misconduct

Kevin Spacey's four-week United Kingdom-based trial over sexual misconduct allegations has finally reached a verdict. According to Deadline, the London jury at the Southwark Crown Court found the actor not guilty on Wednesday, July 26. Spacey was facing nine sexual offense charges at the trial, which are said to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Per the report, Spacey has been acquitted of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to take part in sexual activity without consent, and one count of forcing someone to engage in a penetrative sexual act without permission. Some of the complainants alleged that Spacey aggressively grabbed their crotches, while another man claimed that the "American Beauty" star performed a sex act on him while he was asleep.

Spacey, meanwhile, denied all of the accusations from the get-go, claiming that they were fabricated and vindictive. Furthermore, he was reported to have tears on his face after the not-guilty verdict was confirmed at today's trial, marking his latest court victory following years of legal battles over misconduct allegations.