Channing Tatum Hated The G.I. Joe Movie So Much, He Asked To Be Killed Off

One could hardly blame the big bosses at Paramount Studios for green-lighting a big screen "G.I. Joe" project. The film was, after all, based on a beloved collection of action figures that had already spawned a hit animated series in the 1980s. The nostalgia of that one-two punch all but guaranteed a certain return on investment. Given that the first "G.I. Joe" flick was hitting movie theaters when the "Yo Joe" obsessed '80s kids had kids of their own, box office success seemed all but guaranteed.

"G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" indeed delivered the goods when it hit theaters in 2009, delivering north of $300 million at the worldwide box office, doing so despite the fact that neither critics nor audiences were particularly impressed. Seems "Rise of Cobra" star Channing Tatum wasn't all that blown away when the film was released either. And the actor admitted during a recent Vanity Fair lie detector interview he was so disappointed by the experience, he actually asked to be killed off in the sequel, noting, "So, the second one, I obviously just didn't want to be in that one either."

When asked if he regretted that fateful request, Tatum flatly answered, "No," with the interview confirming he was not lying. And yes, those sentiments track with Tatum's past comments on his experiences with the "G.I. Joe" franchise, telling "The Howard Stern Show" in 2015, "Look, I'll be honest. I f*****g hate that movie. I hate that movie."