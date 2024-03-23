Happy Gilmore 2 Might Be Coming - But Don't Get Too Excited

Adam Sandler has done a little bit of everything in Hollywood up to this point. He has made a host of comedies, succeeded in drama, taken to animation, and even consistently dominated the Netflix streaming service with his movies. Despite all of this, though, many fans' fondness for the Sandman stems from his earliest big-screen efforts. First and foremost is the widely-adored 1996 comedy, "Happy Gilmore," which puts Sandler front-and-center as the hot-tempered hockey player-turned-golfer in a sports film like no other. Now decades after its release and an attempt at a video game adaptation that you'll never get to play, a proper sequel might be on the table.

This claim stems from someone quite close to the original feature — Christopher McDonald, who played Happy's egotistical golf rival, Shooter McGavin. The actor visited "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" and revealed that "Happy Gilmore 2" is on its way down the pipeline. "I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2,'" McDonald shared. Of course, nothing about the film has been officially announced, so it's best not to get too excited for the time being.

Sandler himself has also commented on a second "Happy Gilmore" feature, expressing his interest years ago.