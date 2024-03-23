Happy Gilmore 2 Might Be Coming - But Don't Get Too Excited
Adam Sandler has done a little bit of everything in Hollywood up to this point. He has made a host of comedies, succeeded in drama, taken to animation, and even consistently dominated the Netflix streaming service with his movies. Despite all of this, though, many fans' fondness for the Sandman stems from his earliest big-screen efforts. First and foremost is the widely-adored 1996 comedy, "Happy Gilmore," which puts Sandler front-and-center as the hot-tempered hockey player-turned-golfer in a sports film like no other. Now decades after its release and an attempt at a video game adaptation that you'll never get to play, a proper sequel might be on the table.
This claim stems from someone quite close to the original feature — Christopher McDonald, who played Happy's egotistical golf rival, Shooter McGavin. The actor visited "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" and revealed that "Happy Gilmore 2" is on its way down the pipeline. "I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2,'" McDonald shared. Of course, nothing about the film has been officially announced, so it's best not to get too excited for the time being.
Sandler himself has also commented on a second "Happy Gilmore" feature, expressing his interest years ago.
Sandler has been up for Happy Gilmore 2 for some time
In the years following the release of "Happy Gilmore," Adam Sandler has worked on a variety of other now-legendary comedies. While the likes of "The Wedding Singer," "The Waterboy," and "Little Nicky" — a project featuring rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's best film cameo — have all withstood the test of time with Sandler fans, many have yearned for what could be. "Happy Gilmore 2" has been a highly-desired sequel among fans of the original, with those on the Internet making that fact abundantly clear. Naturally, Sandler has taken note of this push for "Happy Gilmore 2," and he's all for it.
During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" in February 2021, Sandler was asked about the possibility of "Happy Gilmore 2," revealing that the internet buzz around such a film hasn't gone unnoticed. "It hasn't been discussed, but it certainly has been discussed on the Internet. Believe me, that senior tour idea, it would be so amazing ... Yes, you can greenlight this," he said. Seeing as he has since supposedly worked on a script for the sequel, one has to wonder if the idea of Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin going head-to-head in a senior tournament will make it to the big screen sooner rather than later.
Sandler and McDonald haven't lost a step at the tee
As fans have clamored for another chapter in the story of Happy Gilmore, with a script for the sequel supposedly in progress, both Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald have each given fans an idea of what "Happy Gilmore 2" could look like. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Happy Gilmore," Sandler took to social media to show off his golf swing. The Instagram clip shows Sandler on the course with a driver in hand as he successfully sends his ball off into the distance with Happy's unmistakable swing. He even takes time to trash-talk Shooter McGavin for old times' sake.
Similarly, McDonald also showed off his prowess with a golf club in an online video, where he picks up his nine iron and gets some solid air time with his ball. In celebration, he even whips out McGavin's signature finger gun and blows it off (via PGA Tour 2K on YouTube). Evidently, he and Sandler haven't lost a step at the tee, which means if "Happy Gilmore 2" makes it to the public, audiences can expect both of them to be just as sharp out on the course as they are at throwing hilarious lines back and forth.
Hopefully, more news on the highly-anticipated "Happy Gilmore 2" will be right around the corner.