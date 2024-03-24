Edward Norton's Hulk Behavior Forced Marvel To Create A Harsh MCU Rule
Edward Norton's Hulk casting set the stage for a very integral (and harsh) Marvel Cinematic Universe rule. Before Mark Ruffalo assumed the role of Bruce Banner, Norton was tasked with bringing the hulking monster to life for Marvel Studios. Today, his brief legacy as the character is minimal at best, with the Louis Letterier-directed "The Incredible Hulk" functioning as a brief footnote in the MCU's rise. "She-Hulk" hilariously reduced Norton's tenure as the Hulk into a one-liner, illustrating how the franchise has moved on.
In the richly detailed behind-the-scenes book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Dave Gonzales, Gavin Edwards, and Joanna Robinson, a chapter is dedicated to the production of "The Incredible Hulk" and the film's ramifications on the wider franchise. It highlights an unpleasant experience, explaining that Norton was initially given significant control over the final product. The actor's cut never saw the light of day, with the studio deciding that it would have the final say on their films. The production process for "The Incredible Hulk" and Norton's behavior took a toll on people, as one Marvel performer reportedly told the authors that the studio now has "a no-a**hole policy" on their sets. Marvel producer Craig Kyle said, "It's a great policy."
This rule is linked to the ordeal execs and creatives endured on "The Incredible Hulk." Since that film's release, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team have exercised considerable creative control over final cuts.
How Edward Norton impacted The Incredible Hulk
After initial development on "The Incredible Hulk," screenwriter Zak Penn was brought on board to pen the screenplay. Edward Norton eventually signed on to star and was allowed to rewrite the script. It should be noted that Penn is the film's only credited writer, though the "Fight Club" star publically said at Comic-Con that he was responsible for the words on pages — a decision that didn't sit right with Penn.
Norton's "Incredible Hulk" script was less action-packed and more character-focused. However, the actor's version had to adhere to certain setpieces and narrative beats as pre-production had already started for key sequences. While it's unclear how much the "Birdman" actor overhauled Penn's existing script, Abomination star Tim Roth said he was given rewritten material every day on set. One "Incredible Hulk" scene changed by Norton baffled Penn, who was disappointed by the changes.
A decent amount of what Norton wrote was filmed, which led to a 135-minute cut. Marvel Studios wasn't interested in this version and decided to trim the fat down, resulting in the 112-minute movie that was theatrically released. Ultimately, "The Incredible Hulk" received mixed-to-positive reviews and lukewarm financial receipts, a far cry from the success of "Iron Man."
Edward Norton reflects on The Incredible Hulk
While speaking with The New York Times in 2019, Edward Norton opened up about his intentions with "The Incredible Hulk," which differed from Marvel's overall vision. "What [Christopher] Nolan had done with Batman was going down a path that I aligned with: long, dark, and serious. If there was ever a thing that I thought had that in it, it was the Hulk," the actor expressed, adding that he had planned a two-film arc for Bruce Banner. Norton also said Marvel was initially enthusiastic about his take before pivoting. "As it turned out, that wasn't what they wanted."
As for the harsh rule created by the MCU following Norton's brief stint as the Hulk, it's unclear how much it impacted the franchise. What's certain is that creative control now typically lies with the executive team, which is a common criticism of the MCU. Marvel arguably should have known what they were getting into when they gave Norton writing privileges, as he has a complicated history of adding his vision to his films. With the help of the studio, the actor oversaw a lengthier version of "American History X," much to the chagrin of the picture's director. He also rewrote the biopic "Frida," which features "Eternals" star Salma Hayek.
Ultimately, "The Incredible Hulk 2" never happened, and Marvel fans can partially thank Norton for that.