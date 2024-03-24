Edward Norton's Hulk Behavior Forced Marvel To Create A Harsh MCU Rule

Edward Norton's Hulk casting set the stage for a very integral (and harsh) Marvel Cinematic Universe rule. Before Mark Ruffalo assumed the role of Bruce Banner, Norton was tasked with bringing the hulking monster to life for Marvel Studios. Today, his brief legacy as the character is minimal at best, with the Louis Letterier-directed "The Incredible Hulk" functioning as a brief footnote in the MCU's rise. "She-Hulk" hilariously reduced Norton's tenure as the Hulk into a one-liner, illustrating how the franchise has moved on.

In the richly detailed behind-the-scenes book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Dave Gonzales, Gavin Edwards, and Joanna Robinson, a chapter is dedicated to the production of "The Incredible Hulk" and the film's ramifications on the wider franchise. It highlights an unpleasant experience, explaining that Norton was initially given significant control over the final product. The actor's cut never saw the light of day, with the studio deciding that it would have the final say on their films. The production process for "The Incredible Hulk" and Norton's behavior took a toll on people, as one Marvel performer reportedly told the authors that the studio now has "a no-a**hole policy" on their sets. Marvel producer Craig Kyle said, "It's a great policy."

This rule is linked to the ordeal execs and creatives endured on "The Incredible Hulk." Since that film's release, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team have exercised considerable creative control over final cuts.