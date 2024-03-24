Star Trek: William Shatner Has Two Very Specific Conditions To Return As Kirk

There is no shortage of "Star Trek" stories that make us love Captain James T. Kirk, and thanks to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the franchise continues to drop more of them — albeit with actor Paul Wesley rather than original Kirk actor William Shatner. But that doesn't mean some fans aren't still praying for a reprisal of the O.G. Kobayashi Maru-hacker, especially since for many, including Shatner himself, Kirk's death in "Star Trek: Generations" didn't ring true to Kirk's legend.

But in the world of science fiction, dead doesn't necessarily mean gone forever — and in the age of anti-aging software, the possibilities for bringing a long-memorialized captain back into the canon are limited only by writers' imaginations.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether he would consider reprising his role for Paramount+, the nonagenarian actor said it's something he would be open to considering, but only if it's done the right way. Referencing Leonard Nimoy's brief prime universe Spock cameo in the Kelvin timeline film "Star Trek Into Darkness," Shatner opined, "He's there for a moment, and it's more a stunt that Spock appears in a future." But for Shatner, Kirk's return would need to be more meaningful — and he has one more condition. According to the veteran actor, "If they wrote something that wasn't a stunt that involved Kirk, who's 50 years older now, and it was something that was genuinely added to the lore of Star Trek, I would definitely consider it."