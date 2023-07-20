Why The Kirk Cameos On Strange New Worlds Feel Like Star Trek At Its Best

This week marked the return of that hotshot Starfleet member from the USS Farragut, Lieutenant James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), for another chunky appearance in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." While his alternate self from another timeline was still being mourned by Chief of Security La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), here he was, alive, well, and on hand to help Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), who deals with grief of her own. But given that he's only made two significant appearances this season, why not go full throttle and make Kirk's stay on the Enterprise permanent yet? He will eventually sit in that captain's chair (sorry, Pike). Why not have him spend more time with the crew he'll lead in the future? Well, it clearly seems like that isn't on the agenda of "Strange New Worlds," and the show is working perfectly because of it.

This is the Pike era, and Anson Mount's Captain with the ridiculously good head of hair is keeping things in shape as we etch ever closer to his inevitable moment of self-sacrifice. It's all a long way off, and James T. Kirk feels like he's being used sparingly while his predecessor is saving the day and his crew whenever he can. Good. Because these little Kirk cameos are becoming a treat that lines up with some other Trek legends like in all the other shows before this one.