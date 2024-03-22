The Penguin Teaser Trailer Has Batman Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Fans of "The Batman" are loving the teaser trailer for the upcoming spin-off TV show, "The Penguin." When audiences first saw director Matt Reeves' reboot, they were blown away by his harsh take on Gotham City, notably praising grounded characters like Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. After the success of "The Batman," Reeves and Warner Bros. decided to develop "The Penguin," which is set shortly after the film's events. In the brand-new trailer, an unrecognizable Farrell stands out as one of Batman's most terrifying villains. As expected, viewers are enjoying their latest look at the Max series.
"It's gonna be cool seeing Colin Farrell as The Penguin again! The show looks intriguing," shared X (formerly known as Twitter) user @CCortave24. The praise for Farrell's Penguin was consistent across the board, with @calamadzI writing "Colin Farrell is coming for that [E]mmy." Others complimented the actor's ability to step into the make-up-heavy character's shoes once again. "I'll always commend the make-up department ... you really can't tell it's Colin," shared @flutzafana. In 2023, Farrell said that he was ready for a "Penguin" series once he put on the character's makeup.
Beyond Farrell's acting abilities, fans are impressed by the show's tone and vibe, which many find reminiscent of HBO's Emmy-winning crime drama "The Sopranos." "HBO went and made a Sopranos meets Batman show, and I'm so here for it," penned @conor__sheeran.
Fans praise Matt Reeves' vision
Overall, the reception to "The Penguin" is overwhelmingly positive and signals how popular the series could be for Max. Set to debut this fall, "The Penguin" is executive produced by Matt Reeves, which is exciting fans. "The only DC universe worth watching right now is what's coming from Matt Reeves," wrote @TheFirstOkiro. "Can't wait for 'The Penguin.'" Others are impressed by how the small-scale series maintains the vibes of "The Batman." "It's so cool how they're able to keep the same feeling of the [movie's] version of Gotham on seemingly a fraction of the budget through clever direction and reuse of sets and visual homages. I love Matt Reeves," exclaimed @AerithsSeat.
Reeves' Batman franchise isn't related to James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe, which is set to kick off with 2025's "Superman." Because of that, Robert Pattinson's Batman won't be appearing in the DCU, which seems like a positive thing for fans. "I know everyone is tired of capes**t but this is my one exception. Reeve's take on Batman is so perfectly realized, I just want to wallow in the grime," wrote @mattbergerh.
While concrete details are slim, the series is set to follow the Penguin's struggle to take over Gotham following Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) death. Cobblepot will go up against Falcone's daughter, Sofia (Cristin Milioti) to take over what's left of her father's empire.