The Penguin Teaser Trailer Has Batman Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Overall, the reception to "The Penguin" is overwhelmingly positive and signals how popular the series could be for Max. Set to debut this fall, "The Penguin" is executive produced by Matt Reeves, which is exciting fans. "The only DC universe worth watching right now is what's coming from Matt Reeves," wrote @TheFirstOkiro. "Can't wait for 'The Penguin.'" Others are impressed by how the small-scale series maintains the vibes of "The Batman." "It's so cool how they're able to keep the same feeling of the [movie's] version of Gotham on seemingly a fraction of the budget through clever direction and reuse of sets and visual homages. I love Matt Reeves," exclaimed @AerithsSeat.

Reeves' Batman franchise isn't related to James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe, which is set to kick off with 2025's "Superman." Because of that, Robert Pattinson's Batman won't be appearing in the DCU, which seems like a positive thing for fans. "I know everyone is tired of capes**t but this is my one exception. Reeve's take on Batman is so perfectly realized, I just want to wallow in the grime," wrote @mattbergerh.

While concrete details are slim, the series is set to follow the Penguin's struggle to take over Gotham following Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) death. Cobblepot will go up against Falcone's daughter, Sofia (Cristin Milioti) to take over what's left of her father's empire.