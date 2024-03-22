What Really Happened Between Robert Downey Jr. & Terrence Howard After Iron Man

James "Rhodey" Rhodes made his comic book debut in "Iron Man" #118 (by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, John Byrne, Glynis Wein, and Irving Watanabe) and quickly established himself as a central supporting character in Tony Stark's adventures. Rhodey became a hero himself, eventually getting his own armor and taking on the mantle of War Machine after temporarily succeeding Stark as Iron Man.

But while James Rhodes is one of Stark's closest confidants and friends, both on the big screen and in the Marvel comics, when Terrence Howard took the role of Rhodey in the first "Iron Man," an alleged feud between the actor and Robert Downey Jr. began, leading to the future War Machine being recast over supposed pay issues. Entertainment Weekly reported Howard was difficult on set and that director John Favreau was unhappy with his performance, leading to reshoots occurring. To make matters more complicated, the same report suggests Howard was the highest-paid actor in the film — an unusual circumstance for a supporting performer. As a result, Don Cheadle eventually took over the role in "Iron Man 2" and the "Avengers" franchise.

According to Howard, a pay dispute over the "Iron Man" sequel combined with a lack of support from Downey Jr. led to his dismissal from the role and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "And guess who got the millions I was supposed to get?" Howard said in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview. "[Downey Jr.] got the whole franchise, so I've actually given him $100 million, which ends up being a $100 million loss for me from me trying to look after somebody."