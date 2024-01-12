Star Trek: The Real Reason William Shatner's Kirk Didn't Return From The Dead

In the fall of 1994, Trekkies gathered in movie theaters to watch "Star Trek Generations" and were promptly met with heartbreak. During the movie, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) comes across Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner), now a resident of a temporal Nexus energy ribbon, where he can relive treasured memories. After some hesitation, Kirk departs the energy ribbon and participates in taking down a diabolical El-Aurian doctor, Tolian Soran (Malcolm McDowell). While Kirk and Picard are successful in their mission, Kirk succumbs to his injuries. As he takes his final breaths, Kirk remarks upon either his last undertaking or more poignantly, his time on the USS Enterprise as a whole.

"It was fun," says Kirk.

Despite this impactful moment, William Shatner allegedly hoped for another go at playing Kirk in the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact." In an interview for Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman's 2016 book, "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," Rick Berman, executive producer of the "Star Trek" franchise, stated Shatner suggested that Kirk could reappear following his demise. "Bill talked to me a lot about taking advantage of what happened in the last movie and reviving Captain Kirk, but we did kill him twice in 'Generations,' if you think about it, so we had to leave him dead for a little while," said Berman.

Berman explained that while he was not necessarily opposed to Shatner's suggestion, Paramount planned on only showcasing characters who had been not in the 1960s "Star Trek" series. "We wanted to do a film that was pretty much isolated to the 'Next Generation' characters," stated the producer.