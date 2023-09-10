Actors Who Got Into Real Physical Fights On Movie Sets

Put a group of up-and-coming actors together on a film and chances are you're going to have a few conflicts. In the case of Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise in "The Outsiders," a conflict boiled over into an actual fistfight. Lowe said that he accidentally struck Cruise while the pair rehearsed a fight scene for the 1983 film. "Tom is such a competitive lunatic — which is what I love about him — but the next thing you know he's ready to kill me," Lowe told the Daily Telegraph (via the Independent). But the brawl was more the result of both actors' desire to make it in show business. "We were all competitive," said Lowe. "It wasn't just Tom. We were hardcore."

In truth, the conflict might have been brewing before that rehearsal. Lowe told Entertainment Tonight that he and Cruise were also roommates during the filming of "The Outsiders," an arrangement that did not make Cruise happy. "We check in and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room, and just goes ballistic," said Lowe. Again, Lowe chalked up Cruise's reaction to his unbreakable focus on success. "There [are] certain people who have always been who they are, and that element has powered them to where they are today, and the rest is history," explained Lowe.