The MCU Could Bring Back The Two Best Marvel Netflix Villains - Here's How

For many years, there was some uncertainty about whether or not Marvel's Netflix television series were official entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout its run, the Defenders Saga existed in a sort of limbo where shows made vague references to major characters and events — like "Jessica Jones" offhandedly mentioning the Battle of New York — but never the other way around.

Since then, however, Marvel Studios has been slowly reintroducing characters and actors that debuted on Netflix, like Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and Disney+ has officially confirmed where Marvel's Defenders Saga exists on the MCU timeline, making it the perfect time to also bring back the two most celebrated Marvel Netflix villains: David Tennant's Kilgrave and Mahershala Ali's Cottonmouth.

Now, that could be a bit tricky considering they're both undeniably dead — with Kilgrave's neck snapped and Cottonmouth's skull pretty thoroughly crushed by a mic stand — but death is rarely permanent in a comic book universe, and considering reviewers singled these villains out as highlights of their respective series, revisiting them may not be a bad idea. But how?