Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Wants Sandra Oh's Cristina To Return For One Key Reason

"Grey's Anatomy" just launched its landmark 20th season — and whether you love Kevin McKidd's Owen Hunt or think he's the worst TV character ever, he's still a part of the main cast. So what does McKidd hope might happen to Owen as the long-running medical drama continues? Apparently, he hopes his character might get a chance to reunite with his first on-screen wife Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh.

Oh left the show at the end of its 10th season in 2014 and has moved on to huge projects like "Killing Eve" and "Quiz Lady" since then — but McKidd hopes she might return to "Grey's Anatomy" for some sort of cameo. Speaking to People, McKidd said, "I was just talking about it the other night, I was like, 'I feel like we should try and get Cristina to come back.' And maybe it's something to do with some heart transplant or something that she has to show up or I don't know."

So why exactly does McKidd think that Cristina and Owen need to reunite? As he puts it, the situation between the ex-couple is "complicated because there's such a love between Cristina and Owen, and when they said goodbye to each other, they didn't really get a proper goodbye with each other. It was kind of left hanging."