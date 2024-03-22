Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Ending Explained & How It Sets Up Ghostbusters 5

Contains spoilers for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

Disasters of biblical proportions. Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria. If all these elements are descending on New York, then there can be only one culprit: there's something strange in the neighborhood. That means it's time for the Ghostbusters to return in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." This sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" takes the franchise back to its roots in New York City, with old and new characters alike assembling for an adventure involving new villain Garraka. Directed by Gil Kenan (who also wrote the screenplay with "Afterlife" helmer Jason Reitman), "Frozen Empire" involves a lot of "Ghostbusters" lore, not to mention a slew of figures with varying connections to paranormal forces.

All of those elements collide in the ending of "Frozen Empire," which (naturally) revolves around a fight between the forces of good and Baracca's nefarious chilly ways. There's a lot going on in this finale just in terms of character appearances, let alone the actual plot details transpiring amidst all the supernatural mayhem. If one gets lost during the home stretch of "Frozen Empire," never fear. This breakdown of the ending should help clarify things and solidify how "Frozen Empire" sets the stage for future installments in this long-running franchise. Strap on your proton packs and don't forget the Twinkies ... it's time to explore the ending of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."