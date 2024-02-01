Ghostbusters Theory: We May Know What The Frozen Empire Is

The "Ghostbusters" franchise was born due to Dan Aykroyd's real-life fascination with the paranormal and supernatural. After all, his family has a history of trying to contact the other side through seances and research, so his attraction to this subject matter is understandable. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will seemingly continue to embrace the saga's nods to spooky mythology, too, as the latest trailer boasts some hallmarks of the Fimbulwinter concept.

Fimbulwinter originates from Norse mythology and is essentially the brutal winter that precedes the end of days. The latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has orbs depicting runic text, apocalyptic prophecies, a wintery aesthetic, and mentions of an Ice Age, so there is some connection to the legend. Additionally, the antagonist's horns are reminiscent of Viking helmets, further emphasizing the Norse connection. It might not be a direct adaptation of the lore, but the filmmakers could have mined the legends for inspiration.

Of course, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" wouldn't be the first piece of mainstream pop culture to embrace Fimbulwinter. The idea has also been explored in the Marvel franchise, as well as a hit video game series.