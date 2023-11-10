Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Feels Like The '80s Cartoon On Purpose, Says Star

New York's favorite paranormal exterminators are back and anyone who grew up watching "The Real Ghostbusters" on Saturday mornings has a good reason to get hyped. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will not only once again reunite the remaining original Ghostbusters — Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson — but it will also take a lot of cues from the "Ghostbusters" spinoff cartoon they inspired, according to one of the film's stars.

Kumail Nanjiani, who appears in the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer as a currently unknown character, referred to the cartoon as a point of reference for the film on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The filmmakers wanted to make a long episode of the animated series. So if you love that show as I do, be excited," Nanjiani tweeted.

"The Real Ghostbusters" — not to be confused with "Ghostbusters," an entirely unrelated cartoon that premiered around the same time — ran from 1986 to 1991 and followed the further adventures of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore. None of the film's cast members voiced their cartoon counterparts, but the show was a hit with kids and lasted for seven seasons. Instead of the grimy New York City seen in the movies, "The Real Ghostbusters" live in a fun, technicolor world where any ghouls or goblins are usually more zany than they are scary. In the cartoon, Slimer, once the target of the Ghostbusters, is now more or less a mascot. This more kid-friendly continuation of the movies was such a success that it spawned countless toys and multiple comics, and even got a spinoff cartoon of its own, "Extreme Ghostbusters," in 1997.