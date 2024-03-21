Invincible Season 2 Has A Walking Dead Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

"Invincible" is filled with little blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments and details — one of the benefits afforded to animated shows. Like the comics it's based on, the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series is a love letter to the superhero genre, and it's packed to bursting with colorful character designs and sneaky references. One of those "Invincible" Easter eggs pops up at the end of Season 2, Episode 6, but you may have missed it.

Some viewers may not know that Robert Kirkman, who is the co-creator of the "Invincible" comics alongside artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, also created "The Walking Dead." Knowing this, one brief shot in "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 6 takes on extra meaning. After donning a swanky new suit, Season 2's primary villain, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), is shown walking through a series of portals, traversing dimensions on his way to a presumed showdown with Invincible himself (Steven Yeun). One of the parallel realities he strolls through is filled with zombies who look quite similar to the eponymous walkers from "The Walking Dead." Given Kirkman's connection to both franchises, this hardly seems like a coincidence. The background of the scene — a suburban neighborhood recently laid to waste by undead hordes — also evokes the specific setting of the early "Walking Dead" stories.

You could write this off as a simple aesthetic choice and not an intentional Easter egg, except for the fact that "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" have a long history of referencing each other. And no, we're not just talking about how Steven Yeun appears in the TV adaptations of both comics (though he knows he can't play Mark Grayson in live-action).