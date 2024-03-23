Nicolas Cage Confirmed That Leaving Las Vegas Rumor You Heard Is Actually True

While Nicolas Cage is known for his outlandish roles, the actor occasionally reminds everyone that he has some serious acting chops. An excellent example of Cage at his best is 1995's "Leaving Last Vegas," a romantic drama in which he plays an alcoholic who falls in love with a sex worker. The movie was critically acclaimed and earned Cage an Academy Award for Best Actor. Despite the accolades, however, it's been rumored that he didn't make a dime for the movie, and there might be some truth to those reports.

In an interview with Business Insider, Cage said that the rumor about him not being paid for starring in "Leaving Las Vegas" is probably accurate. However, he isn't too bothered by the lack of compensation, as the project was always about more than money in his eyes. "I got to play a part that I absolutely had to play," he said. "There was no doubt in my mind that it would be an experience and a great movie. I wasn't going to stop — whether they paid me or not, I was making the movie."

The report highlights that Cage and director Mike Figgs weren't paid for their efforts on "Leaving Las Vegas" as the company that funded the project film couldn't afford their fees. That's water under the bridge, though, as Cage has fond memories of his Oscar-winning role.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).