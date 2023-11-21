The Flash: Superman's Cameo Surprised Nicolas Cage - But He Loved One Thing

Nicolas Cage is clearing up some misconceptions concerning his brief turn as Superman in "The Flash."

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Oscar-winning actor said some of what you saw of him in director Andy Muschietti's DC multiverse adventure was shot on the film's set and wasn't pulled from leaked costume test footage from his ill-fated 1998 film project, "Superman Lives."

Directed by Tim Burton, Cage's "Superman Lives" movie was canceled while the production was in its early stages. However, since Muschietti was able to access previous DC properties from Warner Bros. because of the multiverse storyline in "The Flash," the director brought in Cage's Superman, Michael Keaton as the titular character from Burton's Batman films, and used the likeness of other superheroes, like Christopher Reeve's Superman.

But while Cage spent three hours filming his Superman cameo, he admitted to Yahoo! how surprised he was by what was included with the footage he shot. "When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did," Cage told Yahoo! According to the publication, the scene was reportedly an in-joke about one of producer Jon Peters' offbeat ideas for "Superman Lives."