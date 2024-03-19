Star Wars Theory: The Acolyte Trailer's Sith Lightsaber May Have A Very Dark Story

The tense imagery in the first trailer for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" hints that this miniseries will take the well-worn franchise in an interesting, fresh direction. Immediately noticeable during the trailer is how much of the action is focused on hand-to-hand combat. But there are still lightsabers aplenty, which has given rise to a theory that a very deadly faction of novel-based dark side devotees might pop up in it.

The bright red lightsaber might remind fans of those wielded by Sith lords like Darth Maul, but "The Acolyte" is slated to take place a hundred years before the rise of Anakin Skywalker. Ergo, viewers might be witnessing the unsheathing of the very first red-crystal lightsabers ever. According to the "Legacy" series of comic books, dark-sided Jedi founded the Sith empire on a wave of corrupted magics and twisted versions of their philosophy, including controlling the dead, and they used those lightsabers with red crystals to enforce it.

Another hint that we might be looking at some seriously tough Siths? Amandla Stenberg's character, whom the "Star Wars: Acolyte" trailer teased as a Jedi killer, wears robes and clothing that resemble those of the Mecrosa Order, a group of assassins who are both Force-sensitive and Sith-aligned.

All of the history regarding Sith lightsabers and the Mecrosa Order stems from stories that are not officially from the television or film sections of the "Star Wars" universe, but rather from the "Legacy" comic books and the "Legends" novel series, respectively, so that might mean they'll forever stay theories. But if they do, it wouldn't be the first time material from "Legends" was included in mainstream "Star Wars" canon.