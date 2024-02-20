Is X-Men '97 MCU Canon? Here's What Marvel Fans Need To Know
The X-Men are returning to the world of animation thanks to an exciting Disney+ project. More than 25 years since the end of "X-Men: The Animated Series," this particular iteration of Marvel's premiere mutant team has made a major comeback with "X-Men '97." At a glance, the revival series appears mostly concerned with continuing storylines and plot elements from the original show. However, with the property slowly becoming a major element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, some fans may wonder whether "X-Men '97" intends to share any continuity with the towering franchise.
For all intents and purposes, "X-Men '97" is not MCU canon. This much has been confirmed by series writer Beau DeMayo, who clarified during an Instagram Q&A that the animated show is very much its "own thing." While it makes sense not to try to retrofit the continuity of "X-Men: The Animated Series" into the MCU, the standalone status of "X-Men '97" makes it something of an odd duck among Marvel Animation's current slate.
As it stands, "X-Men '97" is the only Marvel Animation-produced series for Disney+ that is disconnected from the MCU. For reference, "What...If?," "I Am Groot," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," "Marvel Zombies," and "Eyes of Wakanda" all derive elements from the MCU, even if some of them aren't necessarily considered primary canon.
X-Men '97 and the MCU may technically be connected
While "X-Men '97" and its predecessor are clearly not considered part of the main canon of the MCU, that doesn't necessarily mean the two universes are entirely disconnected. In the 2023 reference book "Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe — An Official Timeline," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that all legacy Marvel films and TV series are considered canon to the MCU's Multiverse, even if they aren't necessarily a part of the Sacred Timeline — or the main MCU continuity, in other words.
With "X-Men '97" and the MCU technically existing in the same Multiverse, it's entirely possible that some sort of connection or crossover could happen between the two separate universes. In fact, the MCU has already begun to incorporate a number of legacy elements from other Marvel universes as part of its ongoing Multiverse Saga, such as featuring new versions of Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Kelsey Grammer's Beast from the Fox "X-Men" films.
"X-Men '97" has already been renewed for Season 2, so it stands to reason that the series will continue to be a major element of Marvel's overall brand alongside its various MCU projects. With the MCU plumbing ever deeper into the greater Multiverse, fans should keep an eye out for any potential references or connections to the world of "X-Men '97" in the future.