Is X-Men '97 MCU Canon? Here's What Marvel Fans Need To Know

The X-Men are returning to the world of animation thanks to an exciting Disney+ project. More than 25 years since the end of "X-Men: The Animated Series," this particular iteration of Marvel's premiere mutant team has made a major comeback with "X-Men '97." At a glance, the revival series appears mostly concerned with continuing storylines and plot elements from the original show. However, with the property slowly becoming a major element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, some fans may wonder whether "X-Men '97" intends to share any continuity with the towering franchise.

For all intents and purposes, "X-Men '97" is not MCU canon. This much has been confirmed by series writer Beau DeMayo, who clarified during an Instagram Q&A that the animated show is very much its "own thing." While it makes sense not to try to retrofit the continuity of "X-Men: The Animated Series" into the MCU, the standalone status of "X-Men '97" makes it something of an odd duck among Marvel Animation's current slate.

As it stands, "X-Men '97" is the only Marvel Animation-produced series for Disney+ that is disconnected from the MCU. For reference, "What...If?," "I Am Groot," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," "Marvel Zombies," and "Eyes of Wakanda" all derive elements from the MCU, even if some of them aren't necessarily considered primary canon.