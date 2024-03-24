Star Wars: What Happened To Jar Jar Binks After Revenge Of The Sith?

Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) gets a pretty rotten run through the Star Wars prequels. First, his home planet of Naboo is invaded by the Trade Federation in "The Phantom Menace," throwing him into a galactic adventure to free his people. After that, Jar Jar represents the Gungan species in the Galactic Senate — a pretty impressive gig for someone with no prior political aspirations. But, unfortunately, he ends up being used as a pawn by Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who manipulates him into proposing the Emergency Powers Act and supporting the creation of a clone army.

Throughout "The Clone Wars," Jar Jar works diligently in the Senate and as an ambassador for diplomacy, often getting caught up in kooky adventures (it is a cartoon, after all). In the end, like many others in the Star Wars galaxy, the war immensely affects him. He attends the funeral of his friend Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) in "Revenge of the Sith," but many fans likely don't know what happens to him after the prequel trilogy.

Jar Jar's story plays out differently in the official canon and the Legends timeline — formerly known as the Expanded Universe. However, neither tale is particularly happy. For all his jolliness, Jar Jar experiences a pretty tragic canonical ending because the public blames him for helping Palpatine rise to power. Of course, it isn't really his fault.