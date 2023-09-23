Star Wars: Naboo Locations You Can Visit In Real Life

From the snow-covered wasteland of Hoth found in Norway to the forests of Endor in California, there are plenty of "Star Wars" locations to visit in real life, allowing people to experience a galaxy far, far away without all of the hassles of lightspeed space travel. However, fans of the prequels may take a particular interest in Italy, which brings the world of Naboo to life.

In "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," Anakin (Hayden Christensen) escorts Padmé (Natalie Portman) to a Naboo lake retreat, hiding from potential assassination attempts and falling in love during their time away. The Villa del Balbianello was the filming location for these exterior scenes, providing an almost otherworldly view as it overlooks Lake Como. Located in the commune of Lenno, in the northern Lombardy region of Italy, the villa offers picturesque scenery and beautiful terraced gardens, allowing "Star Wars" fans to live out their best Anakin and Padmé relationship in real life.

If that wasn't enough, the villa also offers a private venue for ceremonies and weddings, which Lucasfilm used to film Anakin and Padmé's wedding at the end of "Attack of the Clones." Since the movie's premiere, the Villa del Balbianello has become a popular tourist destination for "Star Wars" fans. Unfortunately, they don't provide overnight accommodations, but there are guided tours for those not looking to tie the knot soon.

"Star Wars" fans planning a vacation to Spain can also visit a classic Naboo location. The Plaza de España, which you can tour in Seville, was used for the planet's capital city of Theed.