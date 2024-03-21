Michael Weatherly Thought One NCIS Scene Would Get Him Fired

It isn't uncommon for actors to improvise and go off-script. However, "NCIS" star Michael Weatherly feared getting fired for experimenting and being a goofball on the set during the show's early years. While speaking to TVInsider, Sean Murray recalled a time during Season 1 when his co-star impersonated Bill Murray's "Caddyshack" character even though it wasn't on the page. While Weatherly expected disciplinary action for going against the grain, his antics yielded a more positive outcome.

"I just remember going and sitting in the cast chairs with Michael, and Michael turning to me and he goes, 'I think I may get fired,' Murray recalled. "I think I may get fired for what I just did. [Laughs] Because none of it was in the actual script. And then we got word back that they really liked it and to do more of it. So that was kind of a fun thing."

Furthermore, Weatherly's character, Tony DiNozzo, became a series mainstay until Season 13, when Weatherly left the show for unexpectedly romantic reasons. That said, the "NCIS" original returned for Season 21's Ducky tribute episode, and he will have a role to play in the franchise moving forward.