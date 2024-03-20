What Does CHIPs Stand For?

For five seasons, "CHIPs" helped define the tail end of 1970s television for a generation of youngsters watching along at home. The title stems from the profession of the show's two lead characters, John Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada), who happen to be California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers. The show follows Ponch and John as they travel the byways of the Sunshine State, fighting crime and trying to navigate their personal lives. Along the way, they become close friends and escape some very hairy situations.

Unlike some '70s shows that flopped (even if they were worth watching), "CHiPs" ran for six seasons as a family-friendly Saturday night staple for millions of young kids who found themselves hooked on motorcycle-based action after the attention-getting exploits of Evel Knievel made headlines earlier in the decade and in the late 1960s.

The series combined action and humor, but it wasn't all fun and games, especially for Estrada and Wilcox, who often did their own motorcycle riding as Ponch and John. Estrada was seriously injured while filming an episode for the show, breaking both of his wrists and several ribs in a stunt gone wrong in 1979. "They gave me five days in intensive care and said I had a 50/50 chance of living," Estrada told ABC News in 2015. Naturally, the "CHIPs" actor survived and managed to make it back onto his bike. But that wasn't the only drama the series endured during its long run.