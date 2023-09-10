Why Did Larry Wilcox Leave CHiPs?
For much of the run of NBC's classic crime drama "CHiPs," the series focuses on the odd duo of highway patrolmen Ponch (Erik Estrada) and Jon (Larry Wilcox). For many viewers, one of the show's most appealing facets is the central dynamic between the main pair — Ponch is fiery and headstrong, while Jon tries hard to balance his partner out with a cool, levelheaded approach to their work. It's a set-up that works well for the series, so it's no shock that some fans may be wondering why Wilcox and his character of Jon are nowhere to be found in the original show's sixth and final season.
There are a couple major accounts out there with varying ideas for the exact impetus for Wilcox leaving "CHiPs." Some suggest that the actor merely no longer felt creatively fulfilled by his role in the series and wanted to move on to other projects and pursuits. There may be some truth to that claim, but the full story is a lot more complicated and heated, revolving around a long-standing feud between Wilcox and his co-star.
Wilcox did not get along with Erik Estrada
While Ponch and Jon of "CHiPs" are something of an iconic TV duo, the same could not be said for their actors. Multiple reports, along with interviews from the show's cast and crew, have confirmed that Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada did not get along while filming the series. "There was some discontent, and it was a shame," "CHiPs" star Robert Pine said in an interview with The Classic TV History Blog. "But that's the way it goes. I try not to take sides in it, because that doesn't get you anywhere."
The conflict between the two personalities was so great that Wilcox made headlines for not inviting Estrada to his wedding while the show was still in production. The actor attributed the decision to Estrada not inviting him to his own wedding months prior. "I gave it a lot of thought and decided not to invite him," Wilcox explained to People. "There's no point going around telling people Erik is my best chum because he's not and never will be."
Wilcox's messy relationship with Estrada almost certainly contributed to his decision to leave "CHiPs" in 1982. He immediately started his own production company, titled Wilcox Productions, while Estrada finished out the original run of "CHiPs" with a new partner in the form of Tom Reilly's Bobby Hot Dog.
Where does Wilcox stand with the CHiPs franchise?
While Larry Wilcox's exit as an actor on "CHiPs" clearly wasn't on the best of terms, fans may be wondering what his dynamic was with the franchise after the end of the original series, as it has seen several revivals and reunions over the years. Indeed, Wilcox did return as Jon for the 1998 film continuation of the series, titled "CHiPs '99," along with much of the original cast. Past that, however, things get a little more murky.
In 2017, immediately preceding the release of Dax Shepard's film reboot of "CHiPs," Wilcox revealed to Vulture that he was never approached with the offer to be a part of the movie, despite Erik Estrada having a cameo appearance. "It's a complex issue, but basically, I wasn't invited to my own party," he said.
Wilcox further explained that he had once owned the movie rights to "CHiPs" himself, but subsequently sold them and only learned of the reboot's existence when he approached Warner Bros. about making such a revival along with Estrada. While there's certainly an awkwardness to the situation, the actor clarified that he held no ill will toward the remake's creators for not including him. He was quite critical of the film itself, however.
Despite his strained history with both the "CHiPs" franchise and Estrada himself, Wilcox has also remained a steady presence in fan-focused reunions and events. As recently as 2023, both Estrada and Wilcox reunited for a picture and autograph session and a fundraising gala in Indianapolis, as reported on by IndyStar.