Why Did Larry Wilcox Leave CHiPs?

While Larry Wilcox's exit as an actor on "CHiPs" clearly wasn't on the best of terms, fans may be wondering what his dynamic was with the franchise after the end of the original series, as it has seen several revivals and reunions over the years. Indeed, Wilcox did return as Jon for the 1998 film continuation of the series, titled "CHiPs '99," along with much of the original cast. Past that, however, things get a little more murky.

In 2017, immediately preceding the release of Dax Shepard's film reboot of "CHiPs," Wilcox revealed to Vulture that he was never approached with the offer to be a part of the movie, despite Erik Estrada having a cameo appearance. "It's a complex issue, but basically, I wasn't invited to my own party," he said.

Wilcox further explained that he had once owned the movie rights to "CHiPs" himself, but subsequently sold them and only learned of the reboot's existence when he approached Warner Bros. about making such a revival along with Estrada. While there's certainly an awkwardness to the situation, the actor clarified that he held no ill will toward the remake's creators for not including him. He was quite critical of the film itself, however.

Despite his strained history with both the "CHiPs" franchise and Estrada himself, Wilcox has also remained a steady presence in fan-focused reunions and events. As recently as 2023, both Estrada and Wilcox reunited for a picture and autograph session and a fundraising gala in Indianapolis, as reported on by IndyStar.