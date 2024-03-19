Young Sheldon Season 7 Isn't The First Time Sheldon Cooper Wrote A Crappy Algorithm

No one is denying that Sheldon Cooper is a qualified genius, but that doesn't mean his ideas are always brilliant. In the fifth episode of "Young Sheldon" Season 7, "A Frankenstein's Monster and a Crazy Church Guy," Sheldon (Iain Armitage) teams up with his roommate Evan (Motoki Maxted) to cheat the stock market — and unsurprisingly, it doesn't end well.

At the beginning of the episode, Evan explains that he and his friend Joaquin (C. J. Hoff) are writing an algorithm that will make them rich and help them impress girls. But they need Sheldon's help to make it work. Lured in by the flawed notion that he could earn enough to make his own particle accelerator, Sheldon agrees to help them, saying: "Well, I haven't done much coding, but I am good at everything. Okay, I'm in charge." The algorithm does what it's supposed to for a while — that is, until he decides to tinker with it. "I did add a new subroutine to resolve the inconsistencies between general relativity and quantum mechanics," he admits to his partners. When asked why he did that, he explains, "Because our algorithm is so smart, and it's the biggest unanswered question in the universe."

Of course, Sheldon's hubris is his undoing and his adjustments make the algorithm so lousy that the trio keep losing money. Eventually, they throw the computer (and the monitor) out the window to stop it from trading. This might be one of Sheldon's worst mistakes since he gambled away a significant portion of his college money, but a scene from "The Big Bang Theory" proves that even as an adult, Sheldon never learns his lesson because he continues to waste his time on crappy algorithms.