Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 3 Contradicts The Big Bang Theory In One Major Way

With a few notable exceptions, "Young Sheldon" usually does a fairly decent job of following the trail already blazed for Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) by "The Big Bang Theory," but what takes place during Season 7's "A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy" completely negates a plot point heavily established by the prequel's parent show. In this episode, Sheldon converses first with a ticket inspector on the train he is riding — without the knowledge of his mother, Mary (Zoe Perry) — and then with a pair of police officers on the platform on which he is stranded in their native tongue. In both instances, his German is not just intelligible but practically flawless.

On the other hand, the Sheldon we meet on "The Big Bang Theory" (Jim Parsons) shows nothing resembling mastery over the language. During Season 1's "The Pancake Batter Anomaly," he recalls to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) that during his stay in Heidelberg, his German was so poor that he ended up being given an enema for gastrointestinal issues. Of course, he also tells Penny that he was a 15-year-old visiting professor and that his mother had flown home to help with the family's trailer, so perhaps his memory of the incident is faulty. Then again, it's impossible to ignore how bad his German is during his episode of "Fun with Flags" spotlighting the country in Season 5's "The Beta Test Initiation."