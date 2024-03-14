The Crow's Bill Skarsgård Delivers A Hellish Eric Draven In First Bloody Trailer
It can't rain all the time, and today, the storm finally stops. The trailer for the Bill Skarsgård-led reboot of "The Crow" takes another peek at Eric Draven's afterlife. The film's first trailer is finally out, and it's looking like a slice of goth heaven.
This version of the tale has Draven (Skarsgård) and his true love, Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), following the same path as their comic forebearers. The two are murdered together on Devil's Night — this time because Shelly's past has caught up with her. She lives instead of dying, but her future hangs in the balance. Eric has the opportunity to exchange the rest of his time on Earth for hers, but to do so, he must claim revenge on the gangsters who killed them. The trailer suggests that their tragic love story will (once again) be a heartbreaking tale.
The film's chilly mien is visible in the trailer, which previews Eric's bloody attempts to save Shelly — including beheadings, gunfire, and swordplay. Danny Huston stars as the film's main villain, showing off some potential supernatural powers. While this reboot offers a fresh take on a classic story, fans know it's far from the only adaptation of James O'Barr's comic book series.
Eric Draven has lived many lives
The tragic romance has a real-life basis, as O'Barr was inspired to write the tale after his fiancee, Beverly, was killed by a drunk driver. The comic and film series differ in several crucial points; for instance, Eric and Shelly are killed outside their home in the former medium. Eric yearns for Shelly, who remains out of reach as he seeks revenge. Only a young girl and a crow sent to guide and protect him know of his pain.
The comic series was adapted into the legendary 1994 film "The Crow," which was completed despite the accidental death of lead star Brandon Lee. Multiple sequels were spawned from the movie's success, namely the films "The Crow: City of Angels," "The Crow: Salvation," and "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" and the TV series "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven." Only "Stairway to Heaven" follows Eric (Mark Dacascos) and Shelly (Sabine Karsenti) in another retelling of his quest for revenge; all of the sequel films feature different protagonists.
If the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like Eric's big-screen adventures will be just as action-packed as his comic book exploits. Audiences will have to wait to see if this version of Eric Draven comes intact with all his superpowers from the comics – though we caught a glimpse of his amazing healing powers.
"The Crow" will hit movie theaters on June 7.