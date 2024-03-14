The Crow's Bill Skarsgård Delivers A Hellish Eric Draven In First Bloody Trailer

It can't rain all the time, and today, the storm finally stops. The trailer for the Bill Skarsgård-led reboot of "The Crow" takes another peek at Eric Draven's afterlife. The film's first trailer is finally out, and it's looking like a slice of goth heaven.

This version of the tale has Draven (Skarsgård) and his true love, Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), following the same path as their comic forebearers. The two are murdered together on Devil's Night — this time because Shelly's past has caught up with her. She lives instead of dying, but her future hangs in the balance. Eric has the opportunity to exchange the rest of his time on Earth for hers, but to do so, he must claim revenge on the gangsters who killed them. The trailer suggests that their tragic love story will (once again) be a heartbreaking tale.

The film's chilly mien is visible in the trailer, which previews Eric's bloody attempts to save Shelly — including beheadings, gunfire, and swordplay. Danny Huston stars as the film's main villain, showing off some potential supernatural powers. While this reboot offers a fresh take on a classic story, fans know it's far from the only adaptation of James O'Barr's comic book series.