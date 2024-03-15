Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Bill Skarsgard's The Crow Remake Trailer

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) have seen the first trailer for Bill Skarsgård's "The Crow" remake, and they're simply not having it. In the clip, audiences are introduced to an updated take on the source material, showing how Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and his fiancée, Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), are killed. With his soul not at ease, Draven is brought back to life with the powers of the Crow, and he is given supernatural abilities to make things right on Earth. This change did not sit well with a lot of viewers. "This is somehow worse than I expected and my bar was low. Draven's story should not have been touched. Give this character a different name and create something new," shared user @Crow19801. The sentiment was consistent across the fandom, with @Carnage2469 writing, "God it looks awful. Why remake a masterpiece."

While "The Crow" initially started as a comic series, it achieved widespread popularity after the late Brandon Lee starred in a beloved 1994 adaptation. Most fans on Twitter are disappointed with how the remake is trying to step into the shoes of Lee's classic instead of forging its own path. "I mean, it's fine as a 'Crow' movie. The main character just didn't need to be Eric Draven and this didn't need to be a 'remake,'" shared @AngryThunderer. Some fans weren't as kind, with @SkullNovaGaming criticizing the trailer for being devoid of atmosphere.

This isn't the first time audiences have roasted the remake. The first character look at Skarsgård's Draven was notably mocked and compared to Jared Leto's Joker.