Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Bill Skarsgard's The Crow Remake Trailer
Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) have seen the first trailer for Bill Skarsgård's "The Crow" remake, and they're simply not having it. In the clip, audiences are introduced to an updated take on the source material, showing how Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and his fiancée, Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), are killed. With his soul not at ease, Draven is brought back to life with the powers of the Crow, and he is given supernatural abilities to make things right on Earth. This change did not sit well with a lot of viewers. "This is somehow worse than I expected and my bar was low. Draven's story should not have been touched. Give this character a different name and create something new," shared user @Crow19801. The sentiment was consistent across the fandom, with @Carnage2469 writing, "God it looks awful. Why remake a masterpiece."
While "The Crow" initially started as a comic series, it achieved widespread popularity after the late Brandon Lee starred in a beloved 1994 adaptation. Most fans on Twitter are disappointed with how the remake is trying to step into the shoes of Lee's classic instead of forging its own path. "I mean, it's fine as a 'Crow' movie. The main character just didn't need to be Eric Draven and this didn't need to be a 'remake,'" shared @AngryThunderer. Some fans weren't as kind, with @SkullNovaGaming criticizing the trailer for being devoid of atmosphere.
This isn't the first time audiences have roasted the remake. The first character look at Skarsgård's Draven was notably mocked and compared to Jared Leto's Joker.
The Crow trailer isn't going down well with fans
Based purely on Twitter reactions, it seems like Bill Skarsgård's "The Crow" remake is dead on arrival and missing the mark with fans. Viewers are particularly calling out how the film doesn't feel interested in forging its own identity, instead taking cues from recent action movies and relying on the nostalgia of the OG. "For me it just looks like a 'John Wick' rip off with bad makeup. I've no issue with remakes if the original can be improved upon but for me Brandon Lee is The Crow," wrote user @Tragical26.
Even as a remake, some are disappointed that the new outing is skimping out on details that made the original so special. Users like @evilekim33 and @TomTypesWords are speculating that Skarsgård's Eric Draven doesn't even wear his alter-ego's signature makeup until the film's final moments. While that's not confirmed, that piece of speculation is disappointing as the Crow's use of makeup is a particularly tragic part of his narrative.
"The Crow" remake hits cinemas on June 7, 2024.