Marvel Producer Confirms The Controversial Disney+ Strategy That Ruined The MCU

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has opened up about how the studio's constant output on Disney+ has impacted the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney+ first launched in late 2019, and by 2021, the floodgates had opened with four MCU titles, which included the acclaimed "WandaVision" and the animated series "What If...?" However, the strategy to constantly drop MCU products on Disney+ received a mixed reception, to say the least. Projects like "Secret Invasion" were criticized by both the press and fans alike for feeling rushed and lacking narrative weight.

Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is now acknowledging that the continuous offerings on Disney+ impacted the MCU negatively. "I mean, frankly, in all honesty, there was a mandate to kind of create as much as we could for Disney+ as quickly as we could," Winderbaum told ComicBook.com's "Phase Zero" podcast.

Winderbaum's comments come as Disney is actively retooling its strategy and output, especially when it comes to Disney+ offerings. Things have been changing swiftly at Marvel Studios after Disney's historic year of movie and TV show bombs: In early 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced major changes for Marvel, confirming that the studio would be releasing less titles and focusing on quality, not quantity. Winderbaum has now confirmed that the change is in effect, saying, "All of a sudden, we have to start spreading our release dates out. So, that really accounts for a lot of the delays."