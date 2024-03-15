Lindsay Lohan To Play A Superhero In The MCU? A Wild Marvel Casting Rumor Explained
Lindsay Lohan is amid a career resurgence after starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" and making a cameo in 2024's "Mean Girls" musical. And now, the actor reportedly has her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Lohan's career was promising as she starred in "Freaky Friday," "Mean Girls," and several other projects in the early-to-mid-2000s, but a slew of personal problems led to audiences rarely hearing from her over the past few years. However, according to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, Lohan is doing much better alongside her husband, Bader Shammas, and their young child, with an insider telling the publication, "She's never been healthier physically and mentally."
With the actor active again, the outlet added that she is in talks to play a Vixen superhero. This comes years after Lohan was said to be interested in joining the MCU, with speculation suggesting she was up for the part of Maria Hill that went to Colbie Smulders in "The Avengers." However, scooper @MyTimeToShineH took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed skepticism about the rumor. "I call BS on that, there is only one option currently, the herald of Galactus in Fantastic Four and there is no way it's going to be her," they wrote. So, for now, fans will have to take the rumor with a grain of salt until Lohan or Marvel says something more about it.
Who could Lindsay Lohan play in the MCU?
Which Vixen superhero may the new report be referencing? X users speculated several notable heroes, including Tigra, the half-cat, half-human character who has been a fixture in the comics for years. Commenting about the potential casting, @Hawkmaestro21 wrote, "Lindsay Lohan as Tigra would eat up." @ZeroYear97 agreed, remarking, "I'd love to see Lohan get cast as Hellcat or Tigra in the MCU for a future project." @JesusCuapi91540 suggested Lohan would make a great Medusa, another red-headed hero from the Inhumans, calling the idea "dope." Meanwhile, user @stormflight2106 didn't mention a character but added, "She's a very talented actress despite her past. I think she would be an amazing addition."
Lohan might seem like an odd choice to join the MCU given her checkered past, but that's precisely the kind of risk Marvel took when casting Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Now, Lohan's potential role won't be as groundbreaking or influential as Downey's Tony Stark, but casting her would show that Marvel Studios is willing to give another actor a second chance after their career almost flatlined due to their very public struggles. Lohan getting a role in the MCU would be unexpected, but under the right circumstances, it could make sense.