Lindsay Lohan To Play A Superhero In The MCU? A Wild Marvel Casting Rumor Explained

Lindsay Lohan is amid a career resurgence after starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" and making a cameo in 2024's "Mean Girls" musical. And now, the actor reportedly has her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lohan's career was promising as she starred in "Freaky Friday," "Mean Girls," and several other projects in the early-to-mid-2000s, but a slew of personal problems led to audiences rarely hearing from her over the past few years. However, according to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, Lohan is doing much better alongside her husband, Bader Shammas, and their young child, with an insider telling the publication, "She's never been healthier physically and mentally."

With the actor active again, the outlet added that she is in talks to play a Vixen superhero. This comes years after Lohan was said to be interested in joining the MCU, with speculation suggesting she was up for the part of Maria Hill that went to Colbie Smulders in "The Avengers." However, scooper @MyTimeToShineH took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed skepticism about the rumor. "I call BS on that, there is only one option currently, the herald of Galactus in Fantastic Four and there is no way it's going to be her," they wrote. So, for now, fans will have to take the rumor with a grain of salt until Lohan or Marvel says something more about it.