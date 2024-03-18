Whatever Happened To The ThunderCats Movie? Adam Wingard Finally Gives An Update
Adam Wingard has found himself entrenched in Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Studios' massive MonsterVerse franchise, having helmed 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which comes out on March 29. However, several years ago, his name was attached to another franchise that's been popular with millions of people since their childhoods: "ThunderCats." One of the things we know about the planned "ThunderCats" movie is that Wingard is attached to direct and write the script, the latter of which he'll do alongside Simon Barrett. But since it was announced, it's been pretty quiet on the "ThunderCats" news front. Now, Wingard has finally provided an update on the anticipated project.
While speaking with io9 about "Godzilla x Kong," Wingard had this to say about his gestating adaptation: "Simon [Barrett] and I are still actively working on the script. We finished our last draft basically right when I was going into production on this movie, and we just had to put everything on hold. [But] right now we're actively working on it again." Though the project was announced in 2021, it hasn't progressed much since then, but at the very least, fans can take solace knowing it's still on deck in some capacity.
With "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" almost in his rearview mirror, it's understandable for fans to expect that "ThunderCats" will be next on the agenda. However, that may not necessarily be the case, as Wingard has something else on his plate that could end up taking priority.
Adam Wingard also provides an update on his Face/Off remake
A film as big as "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is a massive undertaking, so it's understandable that it required much of Adam Wingard's time and energy. But considering that the "ThunderCats" script is actively being worked on, there's a good chance cameras could start rolling relatively soon on that project. That said, this all assumes that Wingard doesn't get sidetracked by another big movie he got himself attached to around the same time as the animated series' big-screen adaptation.
2021 was also the year when Wingard was linked to the "Face/Off" remake, and he's honestly the perfect director for that reboot's blend of action and ridiculousness. Wingard mentioned to io9 that "ThunderCats" is merely "one of the top priorities," and it sounds like "Face/Off" is the other one that could eat into his schedule. In the interview, he discussed how he and Simon Barrett worked on the remake's script before passing it off to someone else. "Right now ['Face/Off' is] still inactive, so I think the plan with that one will be that writer will continue working, and whenever that draft is done, Simon and I will get it back and we'll take another crack at it."
Since Wingard classified "Face/Off" as "inactive" while saying he's "actively" writing for "ThunderCats," it would make more sense for the latter to be next on his slate since that sounds like it's further along. Either way, Wingard is keeping busy, and hopefully his eventual "ThunderCats" movie will please fans. That should be easy to do as long as he avoids the missteps that were made in the R-rated "Thundercats sequel and its unnecessarily explicit "He-Man" crossover.