Whatever Happened To The ThunderCats Movie? Adam Wingard Finally Gives An Update

Adam Wingard has found himself entrenched in Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Studios' massive MonsterVerse franchise, having helmed 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which comes out on March 29. However, several years ago, his name was attached to another franchise that's been popular with millions of people since their childhoods: "ThunderCats." One of the things we know about the planned "ThunderCats" movie is that Wingard is attached to direct and write the script, the latter of which he'll do alongside Simon Barrett. But since it was announced, it's been pretty quiet on the "ThunderCats" news front. Now, Wingard has finally provided an update on the anticipated project.

While speaking with io9 about "Godzilla x Kong," Wingard had this to say about his gestating adaptation: "Simon [Barrett] and I are still actively working on the script. We finished our last draft basically right when I was going into production on this movie, and we just had to put everything on hold. [But] right now we're actively working on it again." Though the project was announced in 2021, it hasn't progressed much since then, but at the very least, fans can take solace knowing it's still on deck in some capacity.

With "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" almost in his rearview mirror, it's understandable for fans to expect that "ThunderCats" will be next on the agenda. However, that may not necessarily be the case, as Wingard has something else on his plate that could end up taking priority.